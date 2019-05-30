Edwin F. “Ted” Deckant, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin F. “Ted” Deckant, Jr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a brief illness. He was surrounded in love by his family.

He was born on January 2, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Edwin and Shirley Deckant.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Anne Carline, who loved him as her own son and brothers-in-law, George McClay and John Lapp.

Ted graduated from Ursuline High School in 1971.

In 1975, he joined the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman, attached to the Marines, at Camp Pendleton.

He returned to Youngstown and married Janice Deckant (Carline) in 1977. Shortly thereafter, he attended Akron Barber College, graduated and became a partner at the Yankee Clipper barber shop in Howland, Ohio, where he spent 40 years building friendships with his customers.

Ted enjoyed many hobbies, including traveling to visit his sons and playing games of chance with Janice. Ted lived his life as a true gentleman. His sole focus was on his wife and sons, of whom he was extremely proud. The honor of “Mr. Manners”, which he earned in school, was very fitting – his kindness and generosity is exemplary for all of us.

He is survived by wife, Janice; sons, Daniel Deckant (Michael Miller) of Columbus, Ohio and Devon Deckant of Vancouver, Canada; siblings, Patty Lapp of Columbus, Ohio, Jim and (Germaine) Deckant of Columbus, Ohio, Clara and (Rick) Hayes of Youngstown, Ohio and Kevin and (Renie) Deckant of Youngstown, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Joyce McClay of Venice, Florida; as well as, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

We the family wish to extend our thanks to the team of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s hospital and the Select Specialty hospital; especially the respiratory teams, for their kindness, compassion and care.

In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to Dorothy Day House.

We know Ted’s faith has lead him to eternal peace.

Friends and family may call to celebrate the life of this extraordinary man, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., with a prayer service to follow.

