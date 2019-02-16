Watch Live: 27 First News

Edward T. Hodos Obituary

Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

Posted: Feb 15, 2019

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 08:17 PM EST

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) - An hour of calling will be held from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m., followed immediately by a Memorial Mass at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19 at St. Columba Cathedral, with Monsignor Peter Polando celebrating, for Edward T. Hodos, 82, who passed away peacefully surrounded by love at home on Monday, February 11, 2019.  

Ed was born on February 10, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Anna Jancy Hodos, Sr. 

Ed was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked for Giant Eagle as a regional manager.

He was an avid hunter all of his life and visited many places around the world to follow his passion. He and his wife enjoyed gambling and spent many hours with friends and family at various casinos. He was an animal lover, especially dogs.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his brother, John; his niece, Paula Cipriano, who cared for him during these past months and nephews, Ken and Bradley Sheasley, as well as their respective families. 

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Dolores Xiraskis, who passed away last year and his brother, Thomas.

The family has entrusted Ed's care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

