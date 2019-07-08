Edward S. Phillips, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Ed” S. Phillips, 85, of Champion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 11:32 a.m. in St. Elizbeth Medical Center in Youngstown with his loving family at his side.

Ed was born November 28, 1933 in Warren the son of the late George Filipovich and Cecelia Kirnec Vidak and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Champion High School. Ed was enlisted into the Champion Sports Hall of Fame; winning the county championship three years in a row for basketball. He was an avid sports fan.

Ed was a member of Cortland Church of Christ in Bazetta.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a sharpshooter with Company B 16th Armored Engineer Battalion. For his service to his country he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter Defense Medal and was honorably discharged on December 15, 1953 at Transfer Point, Fort Hood, Texas with the rank of Private.

A Tool & Die Maker, Ed retired in 1993 after working for 42 years as a machinist with American Welding.

He was a member of the Army Navy Garrison Post 283 in Warren.

Ed enjoyed manicuring his lawn, yardwork and gardening. He loved his Kabota tractor and tinkering around the house on his ATV 4-wheeler.

Fond memories of Ed will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 60 years, the former Fayette “Faye” Hadley whom he married on November 1, 1958; his son, Stephen E. (Amy) Phillips of Champion and Pamela (Ronald) Wildman of Champion; two grandsons, Nicolas (Haley) Wildman and Kristopher (Charleigh) Wildman and five great-grandchildren Nicolas, Lucas, Selah, Kannon and Kruze.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Matthew Phillips and a sister, Charlotte “Dolly” Piluga.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Terry Siverd, Pastor of Cortland Church of Christ as celebrant.

Burial will take place at a later date in Champion Township Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Ed’s name to Cortland Church of Christ, 2330 Bazetta Road NE, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

Ed was born November 28, 1933 in Warren the son of the late George Filipovich and Cecelia Kirnec Vidak and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Champion High School. Ed was enlisted into the Champion Sports Hall of Fame; winning the county championship three years in a row for basketball. He was an avid sports fan.

Ed was a member of Cortland Church of Christ in Bazetta.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a sharpshooter with Company B 16th Armored Engineer Battalion. For his service to his country his was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharpshooter Defense Medal and was honorably discharged on December 15, 1953 at Transfer Point, Fort Hood, Texas with the rank of private.

A tool and die maker, Ed retired in 1993 after working for 42 years as a machinist with American Welding.

He was a member of the Army Navy Garrison Post 283 in Warren.

Ed enjoyed manicuring his lawn, yard work and gardening. He loved his Kabota tractor and tinkering around the house on his ATV 4-wheeler.

Fond memories of Ed will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 60 years, the former Fayette “Faye” Hadley, whom he married on November 1, 1958; his son, Stephen E. (Amy) Phillips of Champion and Pamela (Ronald) Wildman of Champion; two grandsons, Nicolas (Haley) Wildman and Kristopher (Charleigh) Wildman and five great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Lucas, Selah, Kannon and Kruze.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Matthew Phillips and a sister, Charlotte “Dolly” Piluga.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Siverd, Pastor of Cortland Church of Christ as celebrant.

Burial will take place at a later date in Champion Township Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Ed’s name to Cortland Church of Christ, 2330 Bazetta Road NE, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.