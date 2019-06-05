Edward Roy Nester Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Edward Roy Nester, 93, who passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mercy Health following a brief illness.

He leaves his wife of 70 years, Helen (Kondrat) Nester, whom he married September 22, 1948; his siblings Michael Nester (deceased), Ann Krispinsky (deceased); his daughters, Karen Nester (deceased) and Georgia Rosemond; four grandchildren, Robert Liptak, Jackie Liptak, Emily Rosemond and Cassie Bookham and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Born and raised in Campbell, the son of Michael and Eva Prontka Nester, he was a lifelong resident of Campbell.

In his early years, Mr. Nester worked on a farm and played football for his alma mater, Campbell Memorial High School.

He left high school during his senior year to join the Marine Corps. Edward served in the 5th Marine Division as a corporal and was injured in battle at Iwo Jima receiving the Purple Heart upon his return.

Edward continued his education earning his GED along with taking some classes at Youngstown State University.

Edward spent the early part of his career bus driving for Campbell City Schools. He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube before moving on to Cold Metal Products from where he eventually retired in 1990.

Over the years Edward participated in many Marine Corps reunions and ceremonies most recently attending the Memorial Day ceremony at Campbell Memorial High School a few weeks ago.

An avid golfer and bowler, Edward belonged to many golf and bowling leagues in the area including the Campbell Golf and 8-Ball Bowling Leagues. He also played on the Cold Metal Products softball team. Edward enjoyed fishing taking his boat from the local lakes all the way up to Lake Erie. Edward liked tailgating at the YSU football games, watching local baseball at Pemberton Park and loved going “South”‘ to the Mountaineer Casino playing the slots with his wife, Helen.

Edward was an active member at his parish, St. Joseph the Provider in Campbell, when able contributing as an usher.

He loved to travel with his family “bumming” around all over in his conversion van. He loved animals cherishing many family pets. His last dog, Heidi, never left his side also bumming around with Edward wherever he went.

Edward was easy going, had a great sense of humor and will be deeply missed.

The Nester family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends this evening, Tuesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 7, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.