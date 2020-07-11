Edward Pishkur, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hubbard Ohio’s “Mr. Baseball” rounded third and crossed home plate for the last time on Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020.

He was born July 18, 1928 in Girard, Ohio and graduated from Girard High School in 1946. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a member of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard, Ohio.

He devoted his adult life to coaching local youth baseball, the game he played and loved. His teams always displayed true sportsmanship and the competitive spirit he believed essential to success on and off the diamond.

Ed coached teams in little league, Babe Ruth, Class “B” and “AA” baseball leagues, as well as Men’s Fast Pitch Softball. His teams were successful in winning championships in each of these leagues.

He was enshrined into the Youngstown Old Timer’s Hall of Fame for his contributions as a long tenured coach, umpire and Commissioner of Youngstown “AA” Baseball League. He was a past-president of the Hubbard Athletic Boosters and active member of the Hubbard Optimists Club. He achieved the prestigious designation of the Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus.

Ed was a journeyman carpenter and painter for his entire professional career. He worked at A&P and the Youngstown Cabinet Works before retiring as Supervisor of Maintenance at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was admired by everyone who knew him for his unfettered love for life, community and most of all, family.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, the former Marianne Beaumier; three sons, Buzz (Joyce), Eddie (Carmen) and Brian (Tami); three daughters, Sharen (Ray) Dunn, Karen (Orren) Zook and Mary Jo (Dan) Gleydura; five grandchildren, Brian (Amber) Tolnar, Raymond Dunn, Michelle (Michael) Lambesis, Daniel Gleydura and Maggie (Sam) Bellino and one great-grandson, Preston Tolnar.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Johanna Pishkur; four brothers, Joe, Al, Rudy and Willy and two sisters, Florence Weigand and Millie Vasilik.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.