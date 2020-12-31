Edward P. Tincani, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. Tincani ,83, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully, at Butler Memorial Hospital on December 28, 2020.

He was the son of the late Peter and Dominica (Terracina) Tincani and was born February 26, 1937, in Ellwood City.

He is survived by his wife, of 65 years, Mary (Best) Tincani, George Tincani of Beaver Falls, Cindy Lokey and her husband James of Beaver Falls, Terri Herge and her husband Kevin Ellwood City, Jim Tincani and his wife Linda of West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Debby Caccia and her husband Dave of Ellwood City, grandchildren; George Tincani, Joe Tincani and his wife Kimmy, Traci Copper and her husband Duane, Ashley Lokey, Zachary Lokey, Erin Lokey, Virginia Donavan and her husband Joe, Jessica Frazier, Tony Tincani, Deidre Kaiser and her husband James, Bryson Herge and his wife Shannon, David Caccia, 11 great-grandchildren, one sister; Marie Emch of Ohio.

After graduating Lincoln High School, in 1954, he was the manager of Loblaws Groceries for 15 years before joining the Labor’s Local Union 833. He retired in 1995.

Edward married his high school sweetheart, Mary (Best) Tincani on August 18, 1955. He was known for his hard-working selfless ethics that he passed on to his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife and five children. Edward and Mary were longtime members of the Presbyterian Church of Portersville. He enjoyed golf, gardening, building puzzles, sharpening chains and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Joseph, Emery, Reynold Tincani, 3 sisters; Lydia Kurtz, Emily Self, Ophalia Tincani, son-in-law; Wayne Eder, daughter-in-law; Betty Tincani.

The family will receive friends from 3:00pm-7:00pm, on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Turner Funeral Home, with Funeral Services being held at 11:00am, on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Turner’s, with Pastor Dana Opp, officiating

Interment will be in Portersville Presbyterian Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Butler Memorial Hospital for their constant care and support during Edward’s brief illness. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made in Edward’s name to your favorite charity.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, those attending will be required to wear a mask for face covering and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

