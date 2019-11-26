Edward Norval Muir, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Norval Muir, age 87, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born on April 27, 1932 on the family homestead in Gustavus, Ohio, a son of Margaret Thomas (Staley) and Donald Newton Muir.

Ed was a 1950 graduate of Gustavus High School.

He was an electrician by trade and he owned and operated Kinsman TV and Appliance.

Ed loved to “tinker.” Wiring entire homes and fixing everything was his master skill.

He was the maintenance engineer for the former Sealtest/Kraft foods of Kinsman.

Ed worked for Kraft for over 32 years and retired in 1994.

On August 6, 1985, he married Lana Adele Tabor.

He was a member of the Aviation Club of Andover, piloting his small aircraft when time allowed.

Ed enjoyed reading and history, spending time and money (the dog ate my book!) at the library, fishing, boating and spending time in the fields with a metal detector looking for arrowheads, but above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Lillie Belle Muir, June Johnson and Mary Margaret Hott and three brothers, Allen Muir, Donald Muir and Willard “Bill” Muir.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Lana A. Muir of Farmdale, Ohio; four children, Edward D. (Martha) Muir of Kinsman, Ohio, Teresa J. (Bob Brewer) Reeves of Kinsman, Ohio, Sandra L. (Tracy Forrest) Jones of Bazetta, Ohio and J. Robin (Sherry) Muir of Lucas, Texas; two step-daughters, Erin S. Meszaros of Farmdale, Ohio and Cara L. (Robert) Kerber of Warren, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Harry (Vickie) Muir, William Muir, Jenna (Sean) Little, Jacob Jones, Belinda (John Michael) Fabian, Alana (Kenneth) Konopinski, Clarissa Muir, Christopher Malando, Leah Meszaros and Christian Kerber and five great-grandchildren, Vivian and Nicholas Muir, Isaac and Nora Little and Kaylee Muir.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, November 30 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will be at Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman Library, PO Box 166, Kinsman, OH 44428.

