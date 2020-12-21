Edward Michael Venesky, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Michael Venesky, age 57, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his residence.

Born December 11, 1963, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Edward and Patricia (Burton) Venesky.

His Father preceded him in death and his mother survives him in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Michael was a graduate of Kennedy Christian High school.

He was employed as a manager for American Fiberglass Company in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time Michael loved to fish, he served as president of the The Chautauqua Lake Bass Club. He was an avid New York Jets Fan and also liked watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Penguins.

Michael is survived by three sisters, Christina Esmond, of Clark, Pennsylvania, Cynthia Lyons, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Julie Dipersi, of Akron, Ohio; 11 nieces and nephews and 12 great- nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation and services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146.

