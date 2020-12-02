Edward McKinley Graham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward McKinley Graham, 86 of 1370 Blakely Circle, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 23, 2020 at 5:31 p.m. in Youngstown, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 26, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Gladys Syndor Graham.

Mr. Graham was employed with the Labor International Union of North America Local 935 for 25 years as a laborer, before retiring. He also worked for the B & O Railroad as a track layer.

He studied with the Jehovah Witnesses and enjoyed watching TV and crossword puzzles.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, Charles Graham of Southfield, Michigan and Robert Graham of Detroit, Michigan; one sister, Ms. Geraldine Reid of Columbus and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Herbie Johnson and Joseph Graham.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

