Edward “JR” Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “JR’ Johnson, 70, of Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life Thursday, December 17, 2020, peacefully at his home.

He was born June 2, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Clifford O. and Mary E. Hinton Johnson, Sr., residing in the area for 25 years.

Edward was employed with the Commonwealth of Virginia as a Truck Driver, before retiring in 2015.

He sang with the Souls of Joy Gospel Group, belonged to the Driver Hunting Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing and bowling.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Sgt. First Class from 1968 – 1990, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Marlene (Edward) Evans of Hope Mills, North Carolina and Quintina (Maurice) Hawkins of Suffolk, Virginia; one stepson, Scott Jones of Petersburg, Virginia; seven brothers, Lawrence, Anthony, Mark, Daniel (Dee) and Terrance Johnson all of Cleveland, Vernon Johnson of Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri and Aaron (Vanessa) Johnson of Twinsburg; one sister, Cynthia (Edgar) Reed of Cleveland; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Clifford O. Johnson, Jr. and one grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc. (Petersburg) and Calling Hours: Monday, January 4 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Due to COVID 19 a memorial service will be held later in Cleveland.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 2316 Buckner Street, Petersburg, Virginia, 23805.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

