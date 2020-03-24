Edward John Sabol, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward John Sabol, 60, passed away early Tuesday morning March 24, 2020 at his home following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born November 13, 1959 in Cleveland, he was a son of the late Edward J. Sabol, Sr. and Catherine E. (Jelinek) Sabol.

Ed worked as a laborer and foreman for Krill Construction Specialties in Cleveland for 12 years and for Cleveland Cement for 15 years, retiring in 2012.

Christian by faith, Ed was a member of Building Laborers International Local 310 in Cleveland.

He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and camping. He also enjoyed working and helping people.

Survivors include his wife, Tamara (Hall) Sabol whom he married October 15, 1997; two sons: Joshua E. Sabol of Cleveland and Zachary J. Sabol of Salem; two sisters: Elizabeth (Joe) Quinones of Cleveland and Cathy Kuhal of Parma.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Bucho.

Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

