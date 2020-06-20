Edward James Piecuch, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward James Piecuch, 78, passed away at 5:06 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Center following an accident at his home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 30, 1942, the son of Edward Charles and Rose (Hill) Piecuch. He was a graduate of Girard High School and honorably served in the United States Air Force.

He worked at U.S. Steel in Youngstown and retired as a machinist at General Electric Niles in 2008 after 30 plus years.

He was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles and the National Impala Association.

Edward was devoted to his family, throughout his life he loved spending time with his wife, his children and going to their activities. An avid Cleveland Indians fan, he enjoyed classic cars, working on cars, collecting hub caps and playing the guitar. He would always have a joke to tell to whomever would listen.

Edward is survived by his wife, Julia (Moore) Piecuch, whom he married on December 29, 1962; daughter, Suzanne (Dave) Brooks of New Albany; son, Edward J. (Bobbie) Piecuch of Warren; two brothers, Jon Piecuch of Honolulu, Hawaii and Donald (Bernice) Piecuch of Austintown; two sisters, Rozanne (Randy) Horner of San Jose, California and Evamarie (Michael) Wasser of McDonald and several nieces and nephews, each of whom he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Piecuch, who died on January 19, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Saint Stephen Church. The Rev. Richard Murphy will be the celebrant.

Arrangements by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.