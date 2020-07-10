Edward James Dennison, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward James Dennison, 66, died at 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

Edward was born in Warren, Ohio on June 22, 1954, the son of James and Emily (Higgison) Dennison.

Edward was a graduate of the Fairhaven School program and attended the Siffrin Day Care programs for three and a half years. He also resided in the Siffrin group homes.

He enjoyed playing bingo, watching movies, listening to country and blue grass music and spending time with family and with his girlfriend, Lisa.

Among several close relatives, Edward is survived by his caregiver and niece, Michelle Dennison of Warren; nephew, David Dennison and sister-in-law, Patricia Dennison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Dennison and sister, Mary Lou Holbrook.

A private burial service will be held at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

