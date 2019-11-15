Edward J. Wess, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Wess, 61, of Hubbard, entered into eternal rest, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his son’s home in Hubbard, after a lengthy illness.

He was born, October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, the son of Edward C. and Margaret (McCombs) Wess and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Hubbard High School, Ed loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

He worked in auto body repair.

He is sadly missed by his two sons, Joshua Wess (Kayla) of Stafford, Virginia and Justin Wess (Danielle) of Hubbard; eight grandchildren, Dylan Leskey, Gabriel Wess, Mathew Wess, Jeffrey Hughes, Connor Wess, Addison Hughes, Ella Hughes and Rowan Wess; three sisters, Jacqueline Pauley of Girard, Terry Shaffer of Hubbard and Tammy Dougherty (Leo) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two stepsisters, Debbie Larch (Mike) of Weirton, West Virginia and Brenda Pulice of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four stepbrothers, Jim Pulice (Annette) of Richmond, Ohio, Bob Pulice (Tami) of Weirton, Paul Pulice of Weirton and John Pulice of Weirton; his former wife, Charlotte Wess and many nieces, nephews and their families.

His parents preceded him in death.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

A celebration of life service will take place at 12:00 Noon, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 240 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425, the home of Ed’s son, Justin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483.