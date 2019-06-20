Edward J. Braxton Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Mr. Edward J. Braxton, 73, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Braxton was born on July 9, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Levi and Bomon L. Hackett Braxton.

He was a South High graduate; a self employed mechanic and enjoyed working on cars.

He leaves his children, Yalonda Braxton, Rhonda Braxton Allen, Edward Braxton, Jr. and De’Andre Braxton; a sister, Maxine Felton; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Robinson and brothers, Leroy and John Edward Braxton.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.