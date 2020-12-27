Edward Gibowicz, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Gibowicz, age 88, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Gorski) Gibowicz.

He married Betty G. LaFon and she preceded him in death on April 20, 1993. He then married the former Darlene A. Dunkerley on February 14, 1995 and she survives him at home.

Edward graduated from Sharon High School, the class of 1950. He joined the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict.

He returned home and went to work for the former Sharon Steel where he worked in the boiler shop for 43 years before retiring in 1992.

Edward was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and the Sharon American Legion.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and liked to travel, especially on cruises and loved polka music.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Charles) Combine of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Lenora (Arthur) Salayda of Newtown, Pennsylvania; two sons, Shawn (Andy) Gibowicz and his companion, Audrey Titus, of Atlanta, Georgia and Steven Gibowicz and his companion, Susan Murphy, of Brookfield, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Michael and Shea Gibowicz, Chaz and Marisa Combine, Larry and Hannah Seigle, Colton Gibowicz and Jason Settle; six great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Anna Porebski of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Edward was preceded in death by a son, Michael Gibowicz; a sister, Caroline Sincich; a brother, Thomas Gibowicz and a son-in-law, Richard Seigle.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the visitation and service for Edward will be private, Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ohio Veterans Administration, Cleveland Regional Office, 1240 E 9th Street, Cleveland, OH 44199.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

