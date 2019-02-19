Edward G. Plymale Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Edward G. Plymale, 67, of Niles, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. in the Hospice House in Poland following a three month battle with brain cancer.

Ed was born in Akron, Ohio on December 7, 1951 the son of the late Edward G. and Wilma Thomas Plymale, Sr. moving to Niles in 1999.

He retired as a manager for several restaurants in Akron for 20 years.

Ed loved the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football teams-never missing a game. In his retirement, Ed enjoyed spending time with all his coffee buddies every morning at McDonald’s on North Road.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Ed served his country honorably and faithfully abroad during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Shasta. For his service to his country he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal and was honorably discharged on September 27, 1971.

Ed was married to the former Mary Stefan on April 20, 1990 and she survives. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Patricia Stefan of Archdale, North Carolina and a niece, Tina Davish.

In keeping with Ed’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

