Edward E. Geiwitz, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Geiwitz, 84 of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell, Pennsylvania.



Edward was born July 13, 1936 to Neva (Tanner) and George Geiwitz in Clark, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School class of 1954.

On December 23, 1988 he married his wife, Norma (Lehman) Geiwitz who survives at home.

Ed worked as a coil winder for Westinghouse Inc. 16 years. He also worked for Tip Top Sales in Struthers, Ohio for six years and drove school bus for West Middlesex School district for 26 years. He enjoyed working on his farm tending to his milk cows and raising crops. Ed also loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife Norma, sister, Virginia Lehman, sisters in law, Diane Geiwitz, Martha Geiwitz and many nieces and nephews.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Leon, Harvey and Don Geiwitz, sisters, Neva Montgomery and Alice Shiderly.



Per his wishes a private burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery Clark, Pennsylvania.



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC.

More stories from WKBN.com: