Edward E. Cope, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValley Tributes) – Edward E. Cope, 85, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Summa Health System in Akron.

He was born October 30, 1935 in New Waterford, Ohio, son of the late William (Tad) and Elizabeth (Betty) Cope.

Edward was a 1954 graduate of East Palestine High School.

Over the years he worked at numerous businesses including, Franklin Furniture, Herbert’s Tobacco, Akenhead’s Dairy and for the last 25 years, Fullers True Value, where many knew him as “the man with the suspenders”.

He was an avid photographer and loved working in the public and had worked on the main street of town since the 1950s. He was a member of the work-a-holic club, the East Palestine Moose and genuinely enjoyed spending time with his family.

Edward is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara (Haller) Cope; four children, Randy (Candy) Cope of East Palestine, Colleen (Tom) Cox of East Liverpool, Tina (Ronald Knight) Paquette of Wellsville and Tracy (Ken) Kissinger of East Palestine; two brothers, Paul (Delores) Cox of East Palestine and Bud (Shirley) Cope of Hawthorne, Florida; seven grandchildren, Mandy, Michael, Valerie, Devlin, Raven, Corey and Kingston, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Richard Cope.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday January 8, 2021 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. No other services will be observed.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Edward E. Cope, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.