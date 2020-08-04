Edward Charles Davies, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Charles Davies, age 96, formerly of Robertson Road in Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Nugent’s Nursing Center, with his loving family by his side.

Edward was born on December 11, 1923 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Thomas and Helen (Newbauer) Davies.

He married the former Kathryn A. “Kathy” O’Neill on February 22, 1947 and they have enjoyed 73 wonderful years together.

Edward was a 1943 graduate of Sharon High School.

He served his country in the Air Force during WW II and worked for 38 years as a stock clerk for the former Sharon Steel.

He was Episcopalian in faith and a member of the former Church of the Redeemer.

In his spare time Edward was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and music.

In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by a daughter, Jill A. Hockenberry and her husband, Greg, of Wooster, Ohio; three cousins, Pat and Jane Davies of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Patty McCluskey of Hempfield, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Erma Davies of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and special friends, Bob and Kathy Beck of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas D. and William H. Davies.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, August 6 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Fr. Glenn Crytzer of Three Rivers Hospice officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1128 State Street, Suite 301, Erie, PA 16501-1920.

More stories from WKBN.com: