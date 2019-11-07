Edward Callion Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Callion Jr., 96, of 200 East Glendola Avenue, Cortland, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 9:42 p.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was born September 21, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Edward and Rebecca Wallace Callion Sr., residing in the area for 90 years.

Mr. Callion was Owner/Operator of Callion’s Construction Company for 50 years, before retiring in 2004. He was also a Union Brick Layer for Brick Layers Local 43.

He was a 1943 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, attended Youngstown College, Sharon Brick Laying School and A.T.E.S. School of Drafting.

He was a member of Community Church of God in Christ and the Trumbull County A. Philip Randolph Institute, was inducted in the African American Achievers Hall of Fame and enjoyed boxing, traveling and watching sports.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Technician 4th Grade, 3420th Quartermaster Trucking Company from 1943-1946 during World War II. He was stationed in Normandy, France and Central Europe receiving the World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Service Medal, and EAME Theater Service Medal with 5 Bronze Stars.

He married Jane H. Pendleton Callion June 15, 1957, she died Feb. 23, 1979 later he married Carlena Johnson Callion July 11, 1981, she died Feb. 6, 2010.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Edward (Carolyn) Callion III of Youngstown and Timothy (Juanita D.) Callion of Champion; one daughter, Mrs. Edith (Nikolai) Lindsay of Westerville; two sisters, Ms. Gladys Davenport of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and Ms. Leola Maxine Morgan Frazier of Atlanta, Georgia; one stepson; two stepdaughters; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alvin Callion and Harvey Callion; three sisters, Vera Reed Barnes, Ora Brimmer and Dorothy Powell.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church. Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 700 Center Street, West, Champion.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.