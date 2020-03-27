Edward C. Hurst, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Hurst, 87, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully March 26, 2020 at his home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Edward was born on April 12, 1932 to John and Rebecca (Black) Hurst in Sharon, Pennsylvania. On August 3, 1951 he married his wife the late Jean L. (Gibson) Hurst. She passed away November 17, 2009.



Ed enjoyed discussing the history of Clarksville and was an avid model train enthusiast with his good friend Gordon.

He worked at the 60-inch cold roll mill as an operator for Sharon Steel Inc. until his retirement. During his lifetime, he was also self-employed in wood crafts, rabbitry, Kaiser advertising and the fire-wood business. He was a farmer at heart and liked discussing tractors, crops and trucks with his brother in law Ed Gibson.



Edward is survived by his children, Debbie (Mark) Lucas of Hubbard, Ohio, Connie (Nick) Perrotta of Delaware, Ohio, Bill A. (Diane) Hurst of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, John E. (Carolyn) Hurst of Huntersville, North Carolina, grandchildren, Amy Jenyk, Paul Lucas, Lauren Hurst, Kevin Hurst, great grandchildren, Joseph and Jaren Jenyk, Logan Lucas and sister, Nancy (Donald) Allison of Georgia.



He was preceded in death by father, John Hurst, mother, Rebecca Hurst, and wife, Jean L. Hurst.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Cathy, Bethany, Alyssa, and Denise of Golden Care Givers and to Heartland Hospice for their invaluable support and care of Ed.



Per Edward’s request no services will be held. His family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.



Burial will take place in the Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.