Edward Andrew Farwell Obituary

Boardman, Ohio - February 5, 2019

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Edward Andrew Farwell, 60, of Boardman passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home in his sleep. 

Ed was born on December 10, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was the son of Dean and Jean Farwell.

He was a graduate of Fitch High School and attended Youngstown State University studying engineering. 

Ed was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union- BAC No 8. 

He ran Boardman Tile and became an experienced craftsman at laying tile, granite, quartz and marble for bathrooms, kitchens and floors. 

He was a member of the VFW and supported veterans. 

He enjoyed his work but he also liked to work on his cars, garden, fish and cook.

Ed was predeceased by both his parents. 

He has left behind his stepmother, Nedra Farwell; his sister, Diane Jury Conklin and her husband, Joseph Mitchell, of Ramona, California; his brother, Dean H. Farwell II and his wife, Terry, of Chesterfield, Missouri; stepbrother, William Perry and his wife, Linda, of Sarasota, Florida; his stepsister, Heidi Perrigo and her husband, Todd, of Sarasota, Florida; as well as two nieces and one nephew.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman. 

The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.  

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association. 

Family and friends may send condolences to the Fox Funeral Home.

 

