Edward Allison, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Allison, 85, of Greenville, Pennsylvania (Hempfield Township), passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, following a brief illness at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Edward was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 27, 1935 to the late Kenneth Frank and Teresa (Phillips) Allison.

Edward served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 – 1956 on the USS Mellette AUA 156 in the Mediterranean.

He was employed as a railroad supervisor for Trinity Industries in Greenville (formerly AMPO and Greenville Steel Car), retiring after 30 years of service.

He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7599, Reynolds, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 805, Greenville and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 145, Greenville.

Edward loved sports, especially playing slow pitch softball for many years with Ray Cooper Roofing and golfing in the VFW league. He was a very devoted father to his sons, daughter and grandchildren.

Edward is survived by his wife at home, the former Linda Marie (Thomas) Allison, whom he married on October 1, 2016. Also surviving are four sons, Lauren E. Allison, Jr. and his wife, Vickie, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Robert Allison of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Joseph Allison and his wife, Suzanne, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Thomas Allison of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Tina Suntheimer and her husband, Donald, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Beatrice Case of Independence, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anne Uhrin Allison; two stepbrothers, Glen and Peter Kettering; stepsister, Margaret Kettering Farrand and brother-in-law, James Case.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pennsylvania Elks Home Service Program, Pennsylvania Elks Major Projects, Inc., 703 Georgian Place, Somerset, PA 15501.

