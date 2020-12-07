Edward A. Graham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Graham, 86 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 23, 2020 at 5:31 p.m. in Youngstown, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born May 26, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Gladys Syndor Graham.

Mr. Graham was employed with the Labor International Union of North America Local 935 for many years as a laborer, before retiring.

He was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses and enjoyed watching TV and crossword puzzles.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, Charles Graham of Southfield, Michigan and Robert Graham of Detroit, Michigan; one sister, Ms. Geraldine Reid of Columbus and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Herbie Johnson and Joseph Graham I.

Private funeral services were held Monday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m.at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial took place at Oakwood Cemetery.

