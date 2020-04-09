Edsel Lee Beighley, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edsel Lee Beighley, age 84, of Main Street, Jamestown, passed away Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 in his residence with family at his side.

He was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on May 18, 1935 a son of Clarence Ralph and Jessie (Peters) Beighley.

He received his master’s degree from Penn State University and had been employed as an engineer for Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Sharon, Pennsylvania and in California.

Edsel enjoyed doing yard work, gardening and taking photographs of his family and places he had visited.

Edsel is survived by a sister, Ruthanne Beighley and her husband, Joseph George, of Sharon; two nieces, Jessie Hull and her husband, Jeff of Jamestown and Tracey O’Toole and her husband, Patrick, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; two great-nieces, Caitlin Hull and Courtney Hull, both of Hermitage and a great-nephew, Patrick O’Toole of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-nephew, Christopher Hull.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Christal, Kaitlyn and Cindy, as well as Kindred Hospice for all their loving care.

As per Edsel’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in Brady’s Bend Cemetery, East Brady, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.