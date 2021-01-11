Edna V. Eynon, Jamestown, PA



JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edna V. Eynon, age 89, of E. Jamestown Rd., Jamestown passed away Monday morning, January 11, 2021 in UPMC Greenville.

She was born in Cornwall, New York on June 25, 1931 a daughter of Edmond and Ann (Tracy) Lewis.

In 1949 Edna married Morris D. Eynon, he passed away June 4, 2011.

She was previously employed as a cook at Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, New York.

She enjoyed playing cards and putting puzzles together.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Nesevich and her husband Ken of Jamestown; two sisters, Barbara Woodard of Highland Falls, New York and Nece Kelly of Highland Falls, New York; four grandchildren, Kenneth Nesevich, Jr. and his wife Cei, Shirelle Moreland and her husband Tyler, Michelle Eynon and her companion Patrick and Sean Eynon and his companion Melissa; ten great grandchildren; and her dog Chichi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Donald Eynon and Stanley Eynon, three sisters and a brother.

There will be no services.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown Auxiliary, P.O. Box 464, Jamestown, PA 16134.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.