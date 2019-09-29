Edna Mae Richter, Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Mae Richter, age 89, of Carritunning Avenue, South Shenango Township, Jamestown, passed away Friday evening, September 27, 2019, in her residence.

She was born in Pittsburgh on April 22, 1930, a daughter of Howard and Margaret (Loveland) Baxendell.

On November 25, 1954, Edna married Robert J. Richter, he passed away June 27, 2016.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed coloring.

She was a member of St. Margaret’s Mission, Jamestown.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda Unger and her husband, Perry, of Jamestown, Maryann Aurandt and her husband, David, of Greenville and Lisa Adams and her husband, Jay, of Jamestown; three sons, Michael Richter of Jamestown, Robert J. Richter, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Portersville and David Richter and his wife, Dawn, of Jamestown; three sisters, Donna Fleckenstein and her husband, John, of Pittsburgh, Laverne Roell of Pittsburgh and Mary Mervosh of Pittsburgh; four brothers, John Baxendell and his wife, Judy, of Jamestown, James Baxendell and his wife, Maryann, of Pittsburgh, Ronald Baxendell and his wife, Anita, of North Carolina and William Baxendell and his wife, Nancy, of Maryland; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Chris Richter; two sisters, Betty Baxendell and Margaret Pawloski; a brother, Charles Baxendell; a sister-in-law, Diane Baxendell and a brother-in-law, Ben Pawloski.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 30 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Mission, 701 Denver Street, Jamestown, PA with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.