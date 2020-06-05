Edna Mae Byler, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Mae Byler, age 56, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence.



Edna was born June 19, 1963, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, one of 23 children.

She enjoyed sitting in her yard watching her own children play and spending time with friends and family.



Edna is survived by a daughter, Kayla Byler of Sharon, PA, a son Christopher Byler of Sharon, PA, and several brothers and sisters.



She was preceded in death by her mother.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Doug Dyson officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.