Edna Lee Hall Boggs Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Lee Hall Boggs, 85, of 1169 Meadowbrook Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6:45 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born June 26, 1933, in Adel, Georgia, the daughter of Gus and Emma Harris Hall, residing in the area for 69 years.

Mrs. Boggs was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for 40 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1996.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church.

She enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking.

She was a 1950 graduate of Cook County Training School (Adel, Georgia).

She married Wilbur Lockhart Boggs, Sr. in 1951, he died in 1961.

She leaves to mourn six sons, Jerry H. (Delores) Hall of Los Angeles, California, Wilbur L. (Palmer) Boggs, Jr. of Warren, Elder Cecil S. (Arlene) Boggs of Atlanta, Georgia, Deacon Tommy W. (Frenchie) Boggs, Sr. of Lordstown, Dwane H. (Barbara) Boggs and Dwight H. Boggs, both of Warren; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Shawn Renee Boggs and one granddaughter, Ms. Jerika Hall.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, May 17.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 1417 Kensington Street NW, the home of her son, Wilbur Boggs, Jr.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

