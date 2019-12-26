Edna I. Brinkley, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edna I. Brinkley, age 91, of Rutledge Road in Delaware Township, Transfer, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania on July 9, 1928 to Ralph A. and Mabel H. (Price) Sheriff.

Edna was a 1946 graduate of Phillipsburg High School and a1950 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in Education.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Edna always went out of her way to help out her neighbors.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville.

On August 18, 1951 she married Thomas A. Brinkley, he passed away on October 30, 1991.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Vamosi and her husband Dan of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Sheila Hnida and her husband Ed of Transfer; two sons, Thomas E. Brinkley and George E. Brinkley, both of Transfer; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and three brothers, Harold Sheriff, Ralph Sheriff and Robert Sheriff.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street in Greenville, Pennsylvania with Reverend V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with committal prayers will be at St. Michael

Cemetery in Greenville, Pennsylvania.