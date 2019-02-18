Edith "Ranelle" Hancharenko Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Edith “Ranelle” Hancharenko, 89, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Windsor House of Champion.

She was born December 31, 1929, of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Alfred and Rachel Fitzgerald.

Edith retired from the United Telephone Company in Ohio as a telephone operator after 15 years. She previously worked for Bell Telephone Company in Pennsylvania.

Edith was previously a resident of Palm Beach, Florida for 25 years moving back here 15 years ago.

She is survived by her son, Marty (Camille) Hancharenko, Sr. of Cortland and two grandchildren, Michael “Mickey” (Diana Hancharenko) of Boardman and Martin “Marty” (Emily) Hancharenko, Jr. of Minnetonka, Minnesota.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alex Hancharenko who passed away February 27, 1990.

A Memorial Service for the immediate family will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Edith’s family.

