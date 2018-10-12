Edith G. Jibotian Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Edith G. Jibotian, 79, of Niles, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 12, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born October 29, 1938 in Howland, the daughter of Bill and Lillian (Tilton) Simpson and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Howland High School, Edith retired from General Motors after 15 years of employment.

She belonged to the YMCA and the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed any occasion to get together with family, from trips to picnics to vacations to any other gathering.

She also enjoyed cooking, going shopping, going to the movies and playing volleyball.

She is sadly missed by her loving husband of almost 61 years, Nick Jibotian, whom she married November 17, 1957; two children, Nick (Karen) Jibotian, Jr. of Warren and Brenda (Bob) Burns of Central, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Chris, Ben, Maranda and Malea; one great-grandchild, Roman and two brothers, Bill (Betty) of Williamsfield and Charlie (Eileen) Simpson of Middlefield.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a son, Dan Jibotian and a grandson, Brian.

Service are 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 18 at the funeral home.