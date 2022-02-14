YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith Fish, 94, currently of Scottsdale, Arizona, transcended this earth on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 surrounded by family.

Born on August 6, 1927, to Max and Mabel Stone, Edith lived in Youngstown, Ohio and attended Rayen High School.

She married the love of her life, Louis Fish in 1948 and went on to have four children, Diane (Don) DiPiero, Poland, Ohio, Sandra Fish of Tucson, Arizona, Steven Fish of Austintown, Ohio and Patricia Fish (deceased).

She and her husband retired in 1984 from Youngstown Barrel & Drum Co., which they founded in 1949 and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Edith loved family and made them her priority. She had strong convictions and always kept her faith. She was unselfish to a fault, often neglecting her own needs for those of her family and friends. She was tireless, hardworking and devoted to family and friends alike. She made a difference in the lives of so many.

Over the years, she was an active member of her Synagogue and numerous Jewish organizations. She was a life member of some and held many leadership positions in others.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; a daughter, Patricia; brother, Lawrence; sister, Elayne and her parents, Max and Mabel Stone.

She is survived by her children, Diane and Don Dipiero, Sandra Fish and Steven Fish.

A private family funeral was held on Tuesday, February 8 at 11:00 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix AZ 85024, where she was laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

The family suggests that donations be made in her memory to Smile on Seniors (602-492-7670) or Hospice of the Valley, 8461 E McDonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250; www.hov.org.

Her family wants to thank her caregivers and Hospice of the Valley, whose exemplary care helped to make her difficult journey filled with love and compassion.