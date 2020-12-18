Eddie Ogletree, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eddie Ogletree Sr., 85 of 1834 Victoria Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio departed this life Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. of St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

He was born April 17, 1935 in Opelika, AL, the son of Phillip Wright and Lucille Ogletree Nixon, residing in the area for 65 years, having resided in Youngstown and New York.

Mr. Ogletree was Owner/Operator for 60 years of M & T Sandwich Shop, Tree’s Athletic Club, Ogletree Trucking Company, Tree and Tree Landscaping, and Little Tree’s Auto Repair, before retiring in 2009. He was also a Truck Driver for Albi Homes.

He was a member of the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, former member and president of the Brothers of the Hammer Motor Cycle Club and the Buckeye Van Association.

He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, drag racing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

He married Mildred Davenport Ogletree in 1970, she died August 2, 2002.

He leaves to mourn four sons, Eddie Ogletree Jr. of Los Angeles, CA, De’Ran Rasean (Brittnay) Ogletree of Youngstown; Ernie (Ashley) Ogletree and Wilford Skip Ogletree both of Los Angeles, California; three daughters, Ms. Kristen Renee Davis of Warren, Ms Sharon Tina Ogletree of Los Angeles, California and Ms Rita Owens of Warren; on sister, Mrs. Fran (Oliver) Calloway of Opelika, Alabama; 36 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Earl Wayne Ogletree; one daughter, Ms. Latoya Tiann Davis; two brothers, Jimmy Lee Nixon and Phillip Wright Jr. and two grandsons, Eddie Ogletree III and Edward Ogletree.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 1834 Victoria Street, S.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

