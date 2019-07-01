Eddie Miranda, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

June 27, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Eddie Miranda, Youngstown, Ohio - obit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Mr. Eddie Miranda, 49, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Miranda was born April 5, 1970 in Bronx, New York, a son of Juan Miranda and Maria Aroyo Bordoy.

He leaves his parents; siblings, Wanda (Samuel) Ortiz, William (Olga) Rodriguez, Samuel (Maria) Rodriguez, Pedro (Nancy) Rodriguez and Carlos (Vivian) Rodriguez and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Arrangements handle by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

