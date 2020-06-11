Eddie Dean, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eddie Dean, age 71, formerly of Niles and Canfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was currently living with a daughter, Nicole (Martin, Martin, Jr.) Hernandez of LaPorte, Indiana.



He was born April 12, 1949 in Olive Hill, Kentucky. He was the son of George (Emma Easterling) Dean of Niles, Ohio. They preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He enlisted in the Army and joined the 82nd Airborne Division where he served for three years.



After service he was employed by GM Lordstown as an autoworker. He was a proud and extremely active member of UAW Local 1112 as representative and filling in as temporary President on occasion. He was also a member of the CAP Council.

He received a two-year associate degree in labor studies from YSU.

He also ran for 4th Ward Niles city councilman.

He loved meeting people and talking with them.



He was married in 1981 to Cynthia (DePietro) Dean of Canfield. They have two daughters, Natalie Dean of Youngstown, Ohio and Chelsea (Dean) (Shaun) Hall of Austintown, Ohio. He also has a son, Eddie (Mandi) Kuhn and two grandchildren, Dominic and Taylor of Champion, Ohio; other grandchildren are Troy, Shayla and Martin, of Indiana. He leaves behind two brothers, Jack (Rachel) Dean of Salem, Ohio and Jerry (Beverly) Dean of St.Louis, Missouri and a nephew, Joe (Tiffany) and family.

His family will be having a private remembrance memorial in his honor.