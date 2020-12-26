Ed “Steady Ed” Johnson, Bazetta Township, Ohio

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ed “Steady Ed” Johnson, 78, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 22, 2020, at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, on December 23, 1941, the son of Irvin “Barney” and Pearl (Ring) Johnson.

He was a 1960 graduate of Niles McKinley High School but insisted he was from the Class of ’59.

Ed honorably served in the United States Army; he was stationed in Germany and received many distinguished metals for his service.

Ed started work at General Motors in 1966 and retired after 30 years.

He loved cars and raced the quarter-mile on the “strip” at North River Road. Ed also raced motorcycles at Deerfield and at many other tracks. For many years he was the starter “flagger” at Deerfield. He still owns and rode his 1975 AMF Harley-Davidson.

He was a storyteller, Ed could weave a tall tale that would take you in, have you laughing until your sides split and these were all true stories with color!

Ed enjoyed horses, 4-H with his daughter, trail riding, camping, huge bonfires, reading the newspaper with coffee in his hand, long Corvette rides with his first-born granddaughter, Julie, that he loved as his own, scooter rides with his grandson and tractor rides with all of his grandchildren.

He volunteered at the Camelot Center and loved going to car shows. Most of all, he loved and cherished his family and adored his grandchildren.

Ed leaves his wife and partner of 25 years, Helen M. Johnson; daughter, Michelle Johnson of Altamonte Springs, Florida; his bonus children (as he did not believe in step), Danielle (Rick) Watson of Lordstown, Lisa (Adam Holbrook) Williams of Niles and John (Maya) Williams of Warren; seven grandchildren, Julieauna, Leanna, Daniel, Justina Limbeck, Bradley Holbrook, Lily and Jazmine Williams; brother, Tim (Martha) Johnson of Delaware; three sisters, Charlotte Szero of Novelty, Jennifer (Bob) Titus of Austintown, Jill (Terry) Gardlock of Niles, as well as, many nieces, nephews and five great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his two brothers, Theadore “Ted” and Thomas “Tom” Johnson, they were there to welcome him into Heaven.

Calling Hours will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.