Earle ”Butch” F. Limber, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earle ”Butch” F. Limber, 77, of Warren, entered eternal life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:17 p.m. in the Intensive Care Unit at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren following a bout with colon cancer.

He was born on March 2, 1942 in Warren the son of the late Franklin E. and Mildred S. Holmes Limber and was a lifelong area resident. He was raised by his paternal grandmother Frances Limber.

Butch attended Warren G. Harding High School and was a self-employed master plumber for 55 years and was a member of Local #225 Pipe & Plumber Fitters. He enjoyed the challenges of cross word puzzles, the luck of scratch off tickets and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Laureen S. (Sam) Postlethwait of Howland, Patricia F. Limber of Howland, Kathleen E. (Mike) Mooney of Holland, Ohio, Jon F. Limber of Howland, C. Jeremy Limber of Warren and Carrie M. (Robert) Snedeker of Palm Coast, Florida and eleven grandchildren. Butch is also survived by a brother Richard (Marlene) Limber of Howland and his pet companions “Tink” and “Sonny”.

There will be no calling hours.

A Divine Funeral Liturgy will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik, officiating, preceded by a Panachida Service to be recited at 10:30 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will follow in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Butch’s name to the Animal Welfare League.

For those that knew Butch, the family is suggesting that you go out and scratch a lotto ticket in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

