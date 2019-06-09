Earl W. Jones Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Earl W. Jones, 82, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Friday evening, June 7, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Jones was born July 7, 1936, in Princeton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Robert and Myrtle (Shaffer) Jones.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Princeton High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era.

His beloved wife, the former Susan Davis, whom he married in 1957, passed away January 17, 1999.

A longtime truck driver, Earl was a member of Teamsters Local 261 and retired from McLeans Trucking, both in West Middlesex.

He was previously employed by Preston Trucking in Sharon.

Earl was of the Presbyterian Faith.

He was an exceptional slow pitch softball pitcher and played for several traveling teams throughout his life. Earl enjoyed cutting his grass, going to the casino and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by three daughters, Justinea “Nina” Presnar and her companion, Dennis Kuth and Jeanneen Senko and her companion, Randy Leo, all of New Castle and Joscelyn (Steve) Lilley, Mill Run, Pennsylvania; three sons, Wayne Jones and his companion, Linda Jean Heath, Daytona Beach, Florida and Robert Jones and Jason Jones, both of New Castle; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, one of which, Kyler Robert Jones, he was thrilled to be able to meet this past year. Also surviving is his longtime companion, Emma Greathouse, with whom he made his home in New Castle.

In addition to his wife and parents, Earl was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Kenneth and William Jones; a sister, Eleanor Miller; a son-in-law, Richard Presnar; a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Jones and a grandson, Joshua Jones.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday, June 11 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home following visitation, with Pastor Joseph Zingaro, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.