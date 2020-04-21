Earl Raymond “Porky” Bacon, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Raymond “Porky” Bacon, 87, passed away April 19, 2020 at the Christian House where he has resided the past 17 months.

He was born October 6, 1935 in East Palestine, son of the late Earl and Inez Ward Bacon.

In his early years, he enjoyed sky diving as a member of the Pittsburgh Sky Divers Club.

He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a Parachute Rigger Third Class serving active duty from 1953 – 1956 and in the Navy Reserve from 1956 – 1961.

He was a member of the VFW Post 4579 in East Palestine. He was also a member of the East Palestine Moose Lodge 467 and Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Earl worked for Tri County Distributing for 32 years retiring in 1997. He also owned several restaurants/bars in Columbiana County area with his wife Virginia. After retiring, he worked part time for Tony Pesce car dealership as a car parts runner.

His wife, Virginia Sherrill Bacon, whom he married September 28, 1968 preceded him in death on October 17, 2011. Three sisters, Alice Marie Pike, JoAnne Davis and Linda Bacon also preceded him.

Earl is survived by three sons, Ken (Jan) and Terry (Jane Ann) Faust both of East Palestine, Tim (Belinda) Faust of Naples, Florida; sister, Carole (Keith) Nelsen of Youngstown; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren.

Private services will be held with the family followed by a private interment at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff and residents of Christian House in East Palestine for the care and companionship they provided to Earl over the past several months.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

