Earl Blaine Shilling, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Blaine Shilling, 95, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at The Heritage at St. Paul’s.



Earl was born in Brookville, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1925 to the late Samuel A. and Mary V. (Plyler) Shilling.



He served in the Air Force and was a WWII Veteran.

He worked in the railroad business for 38 years. He first worked for Pittsburgh and Shamuet Railroad in Brookville.

In 1953 he moved his family to Greenville, Pennsylvania and retired from Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad in Greenville, as a conductor.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.



He was a member of the American Legion Post 140, Bessemer Golf League, Italian Home Club, Greenville Railroad Museum, all in Greenville.



He was married to the former Mary C. (Caldwell) Shilling on August 25, 1945. They were married for 73 years before she preceded him in death on October 10, 2018.



Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Barr of Greenville; three grandchildren, Lisa (Nick) Lakatos of Austintown, Ohio, Robert, Sr. (Teri) Barr and Erica Barr, all of Greenville; six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Victoria, Alexis, Sam, Denny and Bobby, Jr.; a brother, Don A. Shilling of Orlando, Florida.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert, Richard, Frank, Clifford and Dean A. Shilling; a son, Dennis E. Shilling.



A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mount Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, Pennsylvania with military honors.



Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 59 N Crescent Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the American Cancer Society, 3208 B Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105.



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Crematory Services.

