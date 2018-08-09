Earl Alexander Lively Obituary

My Valley Tributes

Youngstown, Ohio - July 27, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A memorial service in honor of Mr. Earl Alexander Lively, “Mr. Lively” who passed away Friday, July 27, will be held Thursday, August 16, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at  the YWCA in Youngstown.

Mr. Lively was born on November 15, 1985, the son of Charlene Lively and William Sanders.

Earl graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Earl was a certified professional food manager and a chef in the kitchen, cooking was his passion and comfort.

He always loved to cut a rug on the dance floor, sing and write poems. He also loved his family and bringing them together. He had jokes for days and had a nickname for everyone.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Rachel Lively, her husband, Derrick Johnson and their children, Ravin Martin and Derrien Johnson; his sister, Noelle Padgett and her children, Perae’sia Padgett, Rodney McMeans, Jr., Myrtriece Bulls, Dwayne Bulls, Jr., Keyarria Bulls, Jazlynn Bulls, Jeremiah Padgett, Gioni Harris, Promise Howard, Nasir Haynes and Nymeria Haynes; three younger sisters, Wilasia, Surender and Salinda Sanders; his brother, William Keys and his child, Reginae Sanders and his brother, Antwan Reed and his five children. Earl also leaves to cherish his memory, several other family members and friends.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Charlene Lively and William Sanders; his grandmothers, Ruth Grant and Vila Sanders; his aunts, Lorna Booth, LuAnn Grant, Velma Thomas and his uncles, Brian Lively, Danny Walker, Timothy Grant and Joseph McGraw.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

