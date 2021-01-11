E. Arnell Leary, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – E. Arnell Leary, age 70, of Evergreen Dr., Greenville passed away Sunday afternoon, January 10, 2021 in UPMC Passavant-McCandless.

She was born in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania on April 14, 1950 a daughter of and Harry A. and Arlene (Kean) Noll.

She was a 1968 graduate of West Mifflin North High School and on January 19, 1974 Arnell married Robert Leary, he survives.

She was a homemaker and of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed spending time at Pymatuning Lake and truly enjoyed her time with family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Brandon Leary and his wife Kimberly of Greenville; a daughter, Deana Myers and her husband Michael of Hermitage; a brother, Harry “Butch” Noll of Salisbury, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Kayla Hamm, Robbie Leary, Lauren Myers, Alec Myers, Lucas Myers, and Natalie Myers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Charlene Bell, two nephews, David Bell and Patrick Noll.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.