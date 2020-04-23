Dylan Pudder, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dylan Pudder, 23, lost his battle with his demons on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He was born December 25, 1996 in East Liverpool, Ohio.

Dylan loved his family, friends, football, writing and being at his paps, AKA his best friend. Everything Dylan pursued in his life he did to the extreme and with passion.

He is survived by his paternal grandfather, Marion Pudder; maternal grandparents, Larry Davis (Cindy Wilson) and Vicki Gallo (Frank Gallo); mother, Michelle Pudder (Rick Tillia); father, Mike Pudder (Misty Mahon); his ying to his yang, his little brother, Devan Pudder; his sister and partner in crime, his Queen, Michaela Pudder; aunts and uncles, Daniel Davis, Sherrie and Ron Kocher, Vicki and Scott Laverie, Keith and Sue Pudder and Diane Quigley; cousins, Jason Pudder, James(Angie) Laverie, Kyle (Miranda) Laverie and Mackenzie Davis and her mother, Shawna Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Darlene Ruth Pudder; cousins, Mathew Laverie and Levi Laverie.

Following Dylans wishes, the family is holding a private service at his paps to spread his ashes. A celebration of his life will be announced a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dylan’s name to allow someone else a chance to beat their demons to New Day Recovery, 9955 Union Ridge Road, Rogers, OH 44455.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.