Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue, for Mr. Dwight “Jack” Wiley 73, who departed this life on Monday, April 15.

Mr. Wiley was known by many as “Jack”, was born December 8, 1945 in Youngstown a son of Rufus and Thelma Clark Wiley.

He was a graduate of East High School and was an Army Veteran.

He was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church.

He was a loving father and grandfather and enjoyed being with his family and his passion was fishing.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his children, Timothy (Tonya) Wiley of Atlanta, Kimberly Frederick of Austintown, Stheia Wright of Warren, Daimon (Kellie) Wiley of Cincinnati, Janel (James) Gibbs of Youngstown and Darell Wiley of Cincinnati; his siblings, Stanley Wiley of Cleveland, Wanda Mack, Gwendolyn Wiley and Laretta Wiley all of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son who died at birth, Jahmald Wright.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.