Duane “Snow” Marcell Eldridge, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Duane Marcell Eldridge will be held Monday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Mr. Eldridge departed this life Friday, February 7, 2020 in Youngstown.

Duane, known to his family and friends as “Snow”, was born February 7,1972 in Youngstown a son of Fedric B. Eldridge and Dionne Tharpe Eldridge.

He loved to spend time with his family and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Duane Eldridge JR, Bria, Samara, Davon Leon and Na’shiya Eldridge; his father; his grandmother, Ida Mae Tharpe; his sisters, Deanne E. and Charmissa C.; his niece, Malaysha; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dionne P. Eldridge and his grandparents, Thad L. Tharpe Sr; James and Rebecca Eldridge.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Duane “Snow M. Eldridge