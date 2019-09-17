Duane “Mike” Reed, Rogers, Ohio – Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane “Mike” Reed, 83, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 13, 2019 at his residence.

Mike was born June 9, 1936 in East Palestine, son of the late Chester and Vivian Kirtley Reed.

He was a longtime resident of East Palestine, prior to moving to his home in Rogers.

He was a 1955 graduate of East Palestine High School and attended YSU.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Okinawa and Korea prior to his discharge.

Mike worked at L.W. Nash and later for Fairfield Machine where he was a designer and sales manager for a number of years prior to his retirement in 2000.

He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge #565 in Negley and enjoyed golfing at the East Palestine Country Club, where he was a member.

Mike is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Mackall) Reed; a son, Douglas (Regina) Reed of Rogers; brother, Jack (Betty) Reed of East Palestine; sister, Terri (Ken) Nickalo of Columbiana and two grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Reed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janice Heasley.

A private service was held Tuesday, September 17 at the East Carmel Cemetery, with Robert Helbeck serving as officiant.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine was in charge of arrangements.