Duane E. Martin Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Duane E. Martin, 64, a resident of The Grove at Greenville for many years, passed away on Monday afternoon, June 10, 2019, in UPMC Hamot Erie.

He was born in Greenville on October 3, 1954, to Howard and Jenny (Piazza) Martin.

Duane was a 1973 graduate of Greenville High School and was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, where during his youth, he served as an Altar Boy.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Greenville Trojan Fan.

Duane was an expert swimmer, enjoyed camping and competing in dart competitions.

He is survived by many loving cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the chapel of St. Michael Cemetery, with Deacon Frank Luciani, officiating.

Family and friends may call in the chapel of the cemetery on Friday, from 12:00 Noon until time of service, 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville.

