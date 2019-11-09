Drenda L. Goss, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Drenda L. Goss, 74, of Niles, passed away peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 19, 1945, in Warren, the daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Douglas) Page and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Bristol High School, Drenda worked as a press operator for Johnson Rubber in Middlefield for over 25 years.

She enjoyed boating and traveling.

Precious memories of Drenda live on with her three children, Thomas Mann, Sr. (Debbie), of Bristolville, Brandy Petrisin of Niles and Tammy Tomasiak of Warren; eight grandchildren, Corey Goss, Nicole Steele, Hannah Petrisin, Zachary Tomasiak, Zeth Tomasiak, Thomas Mann, Jr., Tyler Mann and Tasha Vargo (Dakoda, Sr.); six great-grandchildren, Abionna Watson, Rayne Williams, Raionna Williams, Dakoda Vargo, Jr., Daxton Vargo, Thomas Vargo III and a brother, Walter Page of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Joseph Page.

Per her request, services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.